Salma Hayek’s style evolution has come a long way. Since expanding career into the US in the ‘90s, the Mexican actress has turned heads with a number of unforgettable looks. And because we love a nice walk through fashion’s memory lane, we’re throwing it back to the ‘90s with a look at Salma Hayek’s chic and sexy style choices from the groovy decade.

The Mexican actress has never shied away from wearing slinky satin dresses, mini skirts, and other sexy silhouettes, while always remaining classy. With the resurgence of ‘90s fashion, it’s nice to take a look at the archives and see how celebrities did the OG trends most of us can’t get enough of these days – from the cutesy mini bags to the open cardigans and more, scroll through the gallery to see how to emulate ‘90s fashion a la Salma Hayek!