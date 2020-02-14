Jennifer Lopez and Eva Longoria announce new shoe collections on same day!

Thursday Shoesday is not a thing, but it might as well be after Jennifer Lopez and Eva Longoria announced their new shoe collections. Both Latina powerhouses took to their respective social media accounts to share the exciting news. JLo posted about the news with a sexy black and white campaign photo wearing a leopard print moto jacket with matching briefs and slingback heels from her collection. “I’m so excited to announce the launch of JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ­, my new footwear collection designed by me and sold only at @DSW,” she wrote.

©@luigiandiango



JLo’s shoe collection will be available at Designer Shoe Warehouse

But wait, there's more! “Head to http://DSW.com/jlo and sign-up to shop the collection early and enter for a chance to hang with me! Link in my bio and stories. #JLOJenniferLopez,” she added. We wouldn’t expect anything less from the 50-year-old star. We envision JLo’s shoe styles are likely to be just as bold and sensual as the multi-hyphenate herself.

“We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami. With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self,” she said in a statement.

©@evalongoria



Eva’s shoe collection launches in March

On the same day, Eva also took to her social media to share campaign shots of her upcoming collection. “These boots though!!! Eva Longoria Shoe Collection coming in March!!” she wrote next to a photo where she models a pair of black ankle boots.

Prior to that shot she posted another photo looking glam while laying poolside. “Behind the scenes shooting my new shoe campaign, available in March!” The mom-of-one wears a pair of metallic heels, perfect for a fancy dinner, wedding or similar social affair.

Our advice? Save all your money as both collections are expected to be out in spring 2020!