Of course, celebs have access to the best makeup artists and the most exclusive products on the market, allowing them to constantly achieve that beauty look of perfection. However, more and more of them are choosing to go makeup-free, proving they are just as beautiful with or without makeup.

Alicia Keys has already turned going makeup-free into a lifestyle, and Lena Dunham’s letter published in her newsletter, Lenny, describes how the pressure she felt to always look beautiful and elegant led to her decision to not wear makeup. Others have chosen to post photos of their makeup-free faces as a recognition of natural beauty. Keep scrolling to see who else has decided to join the no makeup movement!