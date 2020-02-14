Do you love fun and fearless trends? Then you've clicked on the right link. In the world of fashion, there are always garments that can turn the usual blah look into something a bit more inspired. This latest fashion trend has arrived just in time to add color, texture, and style to your legs.



If your closet is stock full of skirts and dresses, and you're not always sure how to give your looks that special fashionista twist, take a hint from the leading fashion houses. They’ve given the green light to embellished tights: appliques, rhinestones, and floral and plaid prints are just a few of the trends that were featured on the catwalks.



Ready to take the plunge? If you're still torn about it, here are some ideas and ways to top off your outfits with this chic styling trend: