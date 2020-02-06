Kendall Jenner loves baguette style purses – a style created by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 1997 – which gives a nod to the traditional French bread that is often carried underneath the arm. This particular version is byLouis Vuitton and has the name of the brand written in the form of graffiti across it. It’s from the collection inspired by Stephen Sprouse 2009, and features a very thin strap by which to carry it.