Did Jennifer Lopez inspire Shakira’s ‘Me Gusta’ cover look?

For artists, inspiration can come from anywhere. Take for instance Shakira, who’s cover work for her latest single with Anuel AA,Me Gusta shows her wearing the same, exact pink dress Jennifer Lopez wore during an episode of American Idol back in March 2016. A social media user pointed this out by sharing a side by side photo of the two Latina artists who are set to perform at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on February 2 – something else they have in common!

©GettyImages



JLo rocked the pink minidress back in March 2016

The dress favored by both singers is a pink minidress featuring sexy cutouts and a statement gunmetal star at the center with similar accents on the straps. Although it’s unclear whether the Colombian singer was indeed inspired by JLo’s bold sartorial choice, Shakira took a rather costume-y approach.

In case you’ve been sleeping under a rock and haven’t had a chance to see the cover for the new trap single, Shakira wears a long black wig reminiscent of her early career days circa Pies Descalzos. Her outfit goes to the next level with matching pink feathers and a matching headpiece. At the time, JLo simply teamed the dress with a pair of pointed pumps.

There’s no question the superstars are each preparing for what’s known as the U.S. biggest sports event of the year, and they’re getting ready to make history and blow the public away with their performances. So far we know the Waiting for Tonight singer will be joined by a Colombian dance group and was recently seen rehearsing with a group of kids.

Shakira on the other hand has been working with her longtime trainer, Anna Kaiser, who’s been taking her through a dance-based fitness routine and special diet.

We’re officially counting down to February 2, and we wonder: will they be wearing matching outfits then? TBD!

