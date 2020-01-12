Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Honestly, it was only a matter of time before Jennifer Lopezstrutted back out in her iconic Versace jungle print. She launched Google images the first time at the 2000 Grammys, managed to top herself waltzing down the runway in Milan last fall and even dusted off the showstopper for her recent Saturday Night Live hosting stint. Now, the 50-year-old entertainer is back in the leafy print for a trendy new Versace ad campaign and we couldn’t be more excited. Except this time around, the look’s boasting a 2020 flare!
