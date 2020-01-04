Salma Hayek reflecting on her first Golden Globes ever will make you LOL

Salma Hayek’s first Golden Globes look matched her fiery personality. Ahead of presenting at this year’s show, the 53-year-old Mexican-American star reflected on her inaugural style at the 2003 golden evening, which now hangs in her “best looks” hall of fame. When shown a photo of her all dolled up in the red hot Narciso Rodriguez gown, Salma fired off a hilarious quip: “What I remember the most about that one, is that those were the good old days where my body was so hot that I just needed something simple.”

Salma Hayek wowed at the 2003 Golden Globes



“Those days are gone, baby,” Salma joked while speaking with Access Hollywood. "I gotta style it up now.” The Like A Boss star went on to say: “I didn't even have to wear a bra in those days. Right now, forget it!"

To this we say: ridículo. Salma is as gorgeous as ever and we cannot wait to see the stunning fashion she brings to the carpet this year. You may recall the Frida icon’s impactful style at the 2018 Golden Globes. She stood in solidarity with the #MeToo movement in an all black Balenciaga ensemble.

Salma is among a heap of Latinx power people confirmed to attend the 2020 Golden Globes. Stars like Sofia Vergara, Ana de Armas and Salma’s longtime friend Antonio Banderas will also be presenters. The Golden Globes will air live at 8pm EST/5pm PST on NBC. The show will be available for streaming on the official NBC app and offered on various other cable streaming services.