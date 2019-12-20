There’s no doubt that Pantone’s fashion forecasters have a canny way of predicting the color that best suits the coming year. And so it is this year with their prediction that the Classic Blue tone will be brightening up our closets in 2020.

According to Pantone; Classic Blue is “a reassuring presence instilling calm, confidence and connection. Associated with the return of another day, this universal favorite is comfortably embraced."

It’s not surprising that in this fast-paced world, people are craving a more chilled out approach - and classic blue ticks all the boxes.