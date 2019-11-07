Kate Middleton exudes sophistication in royal blue at latest engagement

Kate Middleton has brought us fashion inspo with just about every color – from classic black to pretty in pink and even gorgeous emerald, the Duchess of Cambridge nails her look every time. On Thursday, November 7, the 37-year-old royal did it again, this time with a sophisticated royal blue dress by ultra-chic brand Eponine London. Dressed to impress, Kate appeared at the launch of the National Emergencies Trust (NET) wearing a long-sleeve, knee-length dress that showcased her tiny waist thanks to a matching wide belt.

©GettyImages



The Duchess rocked a royal blue dress by Eponine London

Prince William’s wife opted for dark accessories and teamed her dress with a pair of black patent heels and a matching clutch, as well as a pair of gorgeous diamond and sapphire drop earrings, which matched beautifully with her engagement ring. The mom-of-three wore her glossy locks down with the perfect blow-out and kept her makeup subtle and natural.

With the color blue symbolizing trust, depth, and loyalty, Kate’s outfit was an excellent choice as she and William were out for an engagement with an emotional cause. The royal couple met with a small group of people who have been affected by previous disasters, including Grenfell Tower Fire and the Westminster Bridge terror attack.

©GettyImages



Kate wore subtle, natural-looking makeup

Ahead of their most recent function, the Cambridges have been on half-term holidays, meaning we’ve missed Kate’s fabulous style. However, in October, Catherine wowed with a slew of noteworthy outfits during their royal tour of Pakistan. Since day one, the Duchess gave royal watchers something to talk about when she slipped into a lovely teal ensemble by Catherine Walker. The rest of the week followed with a round-up of equally stunning and carefully-curated outfits.

Loading the player...

Lucky for fans of the Duchess, November shows to be a busy month for Kate, so do expect to see more of her covetable style!