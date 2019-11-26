What to wear to make yourself look taller, Eva Longoria edition

Eva Longoria, who recently shared a picture of her incredible body transformation after giving birth to her son Santiago, has made no secret of the fact that there's no easy way to stay fit. “Everybody thinks there’s some kind of secret to looking good, but it’s not a secret," she said. "It’s diet and exercise." But thankfully, when it comes to height, there are some shortcuts. So, if you want to look taller (no matter your height), copy 5ft 2in Eva's chic looks! Here's how to do it...

©GettyImages



Eva's sleek silhouette was enhanced by a dark tailored suit

Taking a look at some of the actress' style choices, you can see living proof of experts' tricks on how to elongate your frame.

A tailored suit

The 44-year-old looked super stylish in an outfit that you can emulate: a simple round-neck t-shirt and tailored suit. The height-enhancing keys to this look are the high-waisted pants hitting just at the ankles, worn with sandals – a combo that elongates the legs – and the tee with a low-cut neckline to balance out the silhouette.

©@evalongoria



Eva was standing tall (and seriously sexy) in a body con dress and boots at Paris Fashion Week

Figure-skimming knits

During Paris Fashion Week, the star rocked a beautiful LBD with black boots to attend the Guy Laroche show. The key to this fabulous front-row look is the body con knit dress, which creates a long and lean line. The boots add height but also continuity, with nothing to break the eye line, and the vertical center split also adds a sense of height as well.

©@evalongoria



Eva looked stunning in this mini-dress by Vitor Zerbinatto

Strapless minidress

Petite girls, let's make the most of our assets! Strategically showing skin – the legs and shoulders precisely – is a great way to give the illusion of a taller line, and the train also adds to the effect. We love Eva in this beautiful black mini-dress by Vitor Zerbinatto, which she wore to attend ABC's charitable gala benefiting the John Wayne Cancer Institute.



Related Video: Sam Smith wins Cultural Innovator prize at The Fashion Awards Loading the player...