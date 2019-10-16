Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton match in green on nights out with their Princes

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton might find themselves at different coordinates of the globe, but it appears the Duchesses are on the same wavelength when it comes to their fashion get-ups. While Kate finds herself on a royal tour in Pakistan with her husband Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan stepped out for their first appearance since their return from their royal tour of South Africa. Clad in iterations of dark green ensembles, the British royals served major style points to their fans.

©Getty Images



Meghan re-wore the green dress from her engagement photos

On day two of their trip, Kate stepped out glittering for a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner. The 37-year-old had all eyes on her in a show-stopping floor-length gown with all-over sequins by Jenny Packham.

The sparkly emerald green number stole the show as it featured long sleeves gathered at the cuffs and a flattering figure-hugging silhouette. Kate teamed her evening attire with strappy silver heels and a pair of equally shiny statement earrings.

©Getty Images



Kate shined bright in a gorgeous sequined gown

On a less swanky note and miles apart from her sister-in-law, Duchess Meghan arrived at the WellChild awards in Central London wearing the same dress she wore for her engagement announcement – a tailored forest green midi dress by Italian brand P.A.R.O.S.H.

Keeping her look within the earthy tones palette, the 38-year-old teamed it with suede tan heels by Monolo Blahnik and an essential camel-colored coat by Sentaler, a brand both Duchesses often appeal to for luxurious outerwear. The former Suits star rocked a tortoiseshell handbag distinguished by a scarf handle from Montunas.

This wouldn’t be the first time the sisters-in-law delivered chic twinning moments. Back in 2018, Prince William and Prince Harry’s wives exuded elegant style in similar burgundy ensembles while out on engagements on the same day. Nonetheless, one thing to note is they always stay true to their personal styles and we’re here for it!

