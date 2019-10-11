Sofia Carson proves she's all for asymmetrical necklines

It’s no coincidence that Sofia Carson sported not one but four asymmetrical pieces for hosting the Radio Disney Music Awards back in June. The 26-year-old singer-actress admitted that in addition to being attracted to one-shoulder designs, she wanted all her looks that evening to have a special theme. "I wanted fashion to be a part of the show's narrative, rather than a distraction," Sofia told InStyle. Her stylist, Nicolas Bru, added that he was inspired by ‘80s fashion, so he chose recurring elements – including broad shoulders, vibrant colors, and metallic leather throughout most of her pieces. Moreover, all of Sofia’s looks that night were produced by French fashion labels.

©Getty Images



Sofia rocked a sexy one-shoulder LBD by Saint Laurent

For her arrival, the Cielo Sin Fin singer made a dramatic entrance and stunned on the red carpet with a little black dress by Saint Laurent featuring a voluminous one-shoulder silhouette. The songstress accessorized the LBD with sheer mesh gloves by Gaspar and glam pumps with a glittery pointed toe.

©Getty Images



The singer-actress stunned at the ARDYs awards with an asymmetrical dress by Alexandre Vauthier

The rest of her #OOTNs were head-turning creations by Alexandre Vauthier. Two of those looks were distinguished by asymmetrical necklines and were composed of sexy glamour. One of her outfits resembled a silver biker jacket as it showed a statement zipper across the front of the skirt. The minidress had asymmetrical cuts both at the shoulders and at the hem make the piece truly architectural. She completed her look with boots by Jimmy Choo.

©Getty Images



The Cielo Sin Fin songstress shines with a copper paillete mini-dress

Another of her looks consisted of a copper-toned mini dress with all-over sequins. Like her other looks that night, the sexy little number was single-sleeved with a ruffled neckline.

©Getty Images



Sofia's style references peek '80s fashion

Due to the high contrast of volume and sparkles, not many accessories were needed to achieve an unforgettable look. In the beauty department, the Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists star, was inspired -according to her stylist- by a trend that’s known as the Robert Palmer Girl. The retro style suggests: glamorous, sleek, and very sexy.

“I love bulky shoulders and one-shoulder pieces,” shared Sofia. During her time on the stage, the lady of the hour also wore a black and white blazer top by Balmain, made in a tailored, structured shape that exposed her shoulders. She added a casual touch by pairing it with blue jeans by 3x1.