It’s evident Meghan’s designs are inspired by her own wardrobe as her capsule collection includes a sleek black suit, essential leather tote bags, a crisp white shirt and more items that scream Duchess Meghan Markle. What’s more, for every piece purchased, one will be donated to Smart Works which means you’ll feel real good about shopping this collection.

Scroll through the gallery to see how each piece is a reminder of Meghan’s chic and timeless wardrobe.