Selena Gomez reflects on 'graphic' role in Spring Breakers after Disney career: 'I was only 18 or 19'

Selena Gomez continues to have some incredible achievements. The star has succeeded in her music and film career, apart from reaching billionaire status with her beauty brand. The actress is now gaining Oscar buzz following her performance in the highly anticipated movie 'Emilia Pérez.'

During her latest interview with Elle, the singer reflected on her career and the big steps she took after the end of her Disney show. Selena starred in 'Spring Breakers' alongside Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson in the cult movie directed by Harmony Korine.

The 2012 movie was released at the Venice International Film Festival just nine months after the fan-favorite show 'Wizards of Waverly Place' had come to an end after four seasons. “I was only 18 or 19,” she said to the publication. “It was the first thing I did right after my Disney show and it was such a crazy detour.”

© Eric Charbonneau Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens at the LA premiere of "Spring Breakers"

Selena described her role as "challenging" and revealed that her passion for film continued after starring in the crime thriller. “That’s when I knew I was going to fall in love with filmmakers and really gritty, fun stuff that was a little too graphic,” she added.

© Jerod Harris Selena Gomez and Ashley Benson attend the after party for the cast of "Spring Breakers"

She also told Variety that she is "proud" of the project "despite its uniqueness." Back in 2013, Selena said that she was prepared to accept the criticism of the audience. "I know that people will judge my involvement in the movie as a whole. I’m prepared to accept that," she said to The New York Times.

© VALERY HACHE Selena Gomez poses during a photocall for the film "Emilia Perez" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival

Exploring her Hispanic heritage in new projects:

Selena talked to HOLA! about her experience working in 'Emilia Pérez' and playing a character in Spanish. "It made me pay attention to a lot of things that I think I lacked growing up. And it was that connection. I started working when I was seven, and most of my job has been in English," she shared.

© Dominik Bindl Zoe Saldana, Adriana Paz, Karla Sofia Gascon and Selena Gomez attend the "Emilia Perez" premiere during the 62nd New York Film Festival

"This was really necessary for me to do and to get in touch with, and I hope that this isn't the last thing that I do in Spanish. I would love to take care of that and nurture that side of me more," Selena concluded.