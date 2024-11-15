Watch Pamela Anderson in 'The Last Showgirl', the film that's earning her Oscar buzz

Pamela Anderson is back on the big screen, this time, playing a role that could launch her career to new heights. She stars in "The Last Showgirl," a part that appears to be tailor-made for a star who marked an era of television and whose influence is being reanalyzed through a new lens.

© Monica Schipper Anderson and her co-star Brenda Song at a screening of 'The Last Showgirl'

Directed by Gia Coppola, "The Last Showgirl" follows Shelley (Anderson), a veteran showgirl who is reckoning with her career and achievements as the role she's played for most of her life is drawing to a close.

While Anderson stands at the center of the film, the cast is rounded out by a great roster of actors, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Kiernan Shipka, Brenda Song, Billie Lourd, and Dave Bautista.

Check out the teaser below.

More details about 'The Last Showgirl'

"The Last Showgirl" premiered this year at the Toronto Film Festival, earning positive reviews and throwing Anderson as a possible contender for best actress at the Oscars. The film will premiere in Los Angeles on December 13th and in the rest of the country on January 10th.

Anderson has opened up about the role and why she's choosing to try different things with her fame, prompting conversations around aging and the role women play in Hollywood.

"A lot of my career was about physicality and it’s been a journey, but it’s also been part of the reason why I’ve kind of done this experiment with myself with just, you know, peeling it all back, remembering who I am not being defined by what people do to me, but by what I do," she said at a TIFF press conference in September, as reported by Variety.

© Dia Dipasupil Pamela Anderson at a screening of 'The Last Showgirl'

Coppola revealed that one of the reasons why she cast Anderson was due to her documentary "Pamela, A Love Story."

“I could see this artist that was so creative and so knowledgeable of art and philosophy and just the way she approached life,” said Coppola in a Q&A reported by Indiewire.

“And how vulnerable she was, not really wearing makeup in the documentary, so I could see that this was a person who was fearless. I just really wanted to collaborate with her. I could see her hunger to kind of express her talents in a dramatic way.”