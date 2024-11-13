Is Nicholas Alexander Chavez playing Patrick Bateman in new 'American Psycho' movie?

After it was revealed that a new 'American Psycho' movie was in the works, speculation about which Hollywood star would play the coveted role of Patrick Bateman quickly started. While details about the project have yet to be revealed, multiple actors shared their thoughts on possibly auditioning for the movie, including Nicholas Alexander Chavez.

After rising to fame with his role in 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,' the 25-year-old actor, who is embarking on new projects, revealed that he would be interested in playing the part in a new interpretation of the book 'American Psycho' by Bret Easton Ellis for Lionsgate, admitting that it would be one of his "dream roles."

© Steve Granitz Nicholas Alexander Chavez at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala

“Luca [Guadagnino] is a genius… I love the Bret Easton Ellis book, it’s been one of my favorites for a very very long time," he said during his latest interview with Elle. The upcoming movie features a script by Scott Z. Burns and will not be a remake of the first movie, but instead a new adaptation of the book.

© Eric Robert Christian Bale on the set of American Psycho, based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis and directed by Mary Harron.

Another young actor who has been eyed for the role by online users is none other than Nicholas's co-star Cooper Koch, who talked to the Hollywood Reporter about his thoughts on the role. “I haven’t played a serial killer yet so I think I could do it,” he said to the publication.

© Kevin Winter Cooper Koch attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story"

“Things are coming in, things are moving, things are happening, taking meetings, and the needle is threading so we’ll see, nothing is locked in or happening yet," he said about his future projects.

Meanwhile, Nicholas was recently announced as the new addition for the upcoming 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reboot, which is loosely based on the Lois Duncan novel of the same name.