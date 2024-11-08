Andrea Bocelli reveals the unexpected reason he wasn't able to teach music to his children

Andrea Bocelli recently opened up about his role as a father on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," sharing insights on what it's like to have two of his children pursuing music careers. Curious about his family's musical future, Jennifer Hudson asked Bocelli how he felt about his children following in his footsteps.

"It's a big responsibility, and I worry because I know this world very well," Bocelli said candidly. "I hope they will have the force, the courage, but I am worried." He went on to reveal that his greatest concern is whether his children will be able to succeed in such a challenging industry. "What worries me the most is the possibility that they will not be good or succeed. Nothing is sure in this."

Andrea Bocelli appears with Jennifer Hudson on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing on November 8, 2024.

Hudson optimistically responded, "But they have a great teacher in you." Bocelli chuckled, adding a playful twist. "Yes, but they don't want to study with me," he joked. "I would like to teach them, but they are lazy." The two laughed, but Bocelli acknowledged that balancing his role as both father and mentor is not easy. "For a father, it's difficult to be a teacher. I do my best."

Hudson then pointed out how Bocelli's daughter keeps him connected to younger generations by introducing him to new artists. "And I hear your daughter introduces you to pop artists like Olivia Rodrigo," Hudson mentioned. Bocelli admitted that his children play a vital role in broadening his musical horizons. "They are my connection with the young generations," he shared. "She sent me the song, and I didn't know."

Bocelli's appearance comes after his documentary "Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe" debuted at the Toronto Film Festival on September 7. The film delves into the life and career of the renowned Italian tenor, including in-depth discussions with Andrea Bocelli and his inner circle. The documentary also highlights pivotal moments in his professional and personal life and focuses on his visual impairment.

"When I was a child, I was considered extremely short-sighted," says the singer in one of the scenes. "I could see everything, but up close. I remember very well the world I saw back then. The colors, the textures. Everything. How could I forget those memories?"

Singer Andrea Bocelli and Veronica Berti at the Andrea Bocelli Celebrity Fight Night 2019 on July 28, 2019, in Forte dei Marmi, Italy.

Alberto, the tenor's brother, revealed that his 3-and-a-half-year-old brother Andrea had undergone 13 surgeries in Turin due to congenital glaucoma. He described the experience as torturous. "At the age of 7, Andrea was sent to a boarding school for visually impaired people, because no local school would accept him," Alberto reveals. "He only came home on holidays and during the school year, we would visit him once a month."

The tenor reflects on the incident."While at boarding school, I was unexpectedly placed in the role of goalkeeper during a soccer game despite having no prior experience," he explains. "Unsurprisingly, this turned out to be the first and only time I would ever play as a goalkeeper. The ball struck me in the face, resulting in a hemorrhage... and the rest, as they say, is history," he concludes.



