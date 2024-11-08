Sofia Carson to star in Wagner Moura's 'Last Night At The Lobster'

Sofia Carson has signed up for her new project. She'll star alongside a stellar cast led by Wagner Moura, who'll be directing and starring in "Last Night At the Lobster," a beloved novella that will be adapted into a film.

Carson joins a cast made up of Moura, Elisabeth Moss, and Bryan Tyree Henry. While Moura is known mostly for his work acting in series like "Narcos" and films like "Civil War," he's also a filmmaker. He's previously directed the film "Marighella" and episodes of "Narcos: Mexico."

"Last Night At the Lobster" is a novella written by Stewart O'Nan, following Manny, the manager of a Red Lobster restaurant that's closing. The story is set on the restaurant's last night, following him and his team as they're snowed in the restaurant and make the most out of their last shift.

“I feel I’ve been preparing for the last 30 years to make this movie," said Moura in a statement. "When I first read Last Night At The Lobster, it struck me as a classic holiday film with all the heightened emotion and heartwarming message that you expect, but also one that evokes the films about working class people which have been an integral part of cinematic storytelling and my biggest influence growing up in Brazil.”

Carson's incredible performance with Andrea Bocelli

Over the past couple of months, Carson has been celebrating an incredible achievement. She is one of Andrea Bocelli's collaborators, having a duet with him in his new records, "Duets." Earlier this month, she joined Bocelli at the British daytime series "The Morning," where the two performed "Moon River."

Bocelli shared a clip of their performance on social media.

