Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña throw praise at each other while discussing award-contender 'Emilia Perez'

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña are two of the stars from one of this year's most talked about movies.

"Emilia Perez" made a splash at Cannes earlier this year, taking home awards for its performances and bold story. In a new interview, the two discussed their work and couldn't help but throw praise at one another, revealing how special the film was to make and the bond that formed from it.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez

In a new interview, the two revealed some of the moments when they were most proud of each other. Saldaña praised Gomez's commitment and ability to embody a character that's completely different from herself within seconds.

"To see this lady perform, she's very, very shy when you meet her in person, and as soon as she's walking from her chair to set, it's like, 'Selena, we're ready for you.' She puts her water down, walks in, and then starts transforming into Jessi," said Saldaña to Collider, describing Selena's character as "filled with abandonment and recklessness and rage."

"And you're like, 'What the…?' And then, 'Okay, we got that,' Jacques [the film's director] says, 'Merci, merci, Selena,' and then she goes and she just sits down, and you’re like, 'What was that?!'"

© ETIENNE LAURENT Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldana, and Selena Gomez

What Gomez has enjoyed the most of working on 'Emilia Perez'

In the case of Gomez, the things she appreciates the most about her collaborators' work on the film are occurring now, as she's promoting it.

"I love watching the success that all my co-stars are receiving and all of the accolades, and just even the way you are with people," said Gomez to Saldaña. "I think it's so special, and I feel very lucky to be with all of you guys."

"Emilia Perez" is now screening in select theaters. It will be streaming on Netflix this November 13th.