'Emily in Paris' sparks heated debate between French President Emmanuel Macron and Rome's Mayor, Roberto Gualtie

Politicians often argue for diverse ideologies and beliefs, competition for power, and complex issues, and now we can officially add Emily Cooper to the list. French President Emmanuel Macron and the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, are battling head-to-head to ensure Emily ( the fictional character portrayed by Lily Collins on Netflix's 'Emily in Paris') doesn't leave France for Italy.

In a hilarious and shocking interview with Variety, Macron said he would do whatever it takes to ensure that Emily changes her mind when, in part 2 of season 4, she says she will head off to Rome. "We will fight hard. And we will ask them to remain in Paris! Emily in Paris in Rome doesn't make sense," said Macron about the show's upcoming fifth season.

Lily Collins attends the "Emily In Paris" Netflix Photocall at La Samaritaine on September 12, 2024 in Paris, France.

While it is unknown what Macron's plan is, we hope he makes a cameo and catches Emily at the airport gate. Still, the show's creator, Darren Star, seems to have a pretty clear vision, as he told Netflix's Tudum that season 5 will take Emily to Rome. "Emily's going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn't mean she's not going to be in Paris, but she's going to have a presence in Rome," said Star in a statement.

For world peace, Star might want to marinate that idea more because Macron is voicing his wishes on behalf of his wife. Macron told Variety that he loved that his wife, Brigitte Macron, had a cameo on the show because "it's good for the image of France."

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron wait to welcome guests during a welcome ceremony for international dignitaries and guests attending the opening ceremony of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at Elysee Palace on August 28, 2024 in Paris, France.

"Emily in Paris is super positive in terms of attractiveness for the country. For my own business, it's a very good initiative," he explained.

Gualtieri took to social media to argue Macron's desires. "Take it easy, Emmanuel Macron. Emily in Rome is perfect," he wrote on X.

Roberto Gualtieri, mayor of Rome during the podium ceremony of the 110m Hurdles Men during Day Three of the European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024 at Stadio Olimpico on June 9, 2024 in Rome, Italy.

"Doesn't President Macron have more pressing matters to worry about?"

"I would like to believe, at least I would like to hope, that Macron was joking because he ought to know that a production company like Netflix does not take orders from heads of state or make decisions based on political pressure," Gualtieri told The Hollywood Reporter Roma, adding there are "a few other matters of state in Europe for Macron that are more important than Emily."

"We see Emily's move to Rome as a confirmation that our city is becoming more and more important, and we are quite relaxed about Netflix production decisions," his statement continued. "They know what they are doing. To be honest, we think Mr Macron should just relax."

Star told People his decision to start production in Rome was to "broaden out the universe."

"Rome to me is like the other great romantic city in Europe, and it's a bit of a yin and yang to Paris," said Star. "And also the story took us here. You know, Italy is — just like France — sort of known for fashion, design, style, in a different way."

Now, we need to wait and see where Emily is headed. Our suggestion to Emily is to come to Latin America.