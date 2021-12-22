Are you watching ‘Emily in Paris’? These French cocktails will make you go ‘oh là là!’

Emily in Paris is back! The second season of Netflix’s comedy-drama show will hit our screens on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, and the world is excited to indulge one more time in the beloved series. In 2020, around 58 million households tuned in to get a slice of Emily’s adventurous new life in Paris, and now we are going to know what happens next.
If you are a fan of the show and plan to gather with a few vaccinated friends and family members or host a virtual screening, you most likely would like to drink something that matches the show. Therefore, the drink experts at The Bottle Club have come up with the next best thing to a visit to Paris with a list of some classic french cocktail recipes that will make you go “oh la la!”
Santé!
Between the sheets
Transform yourself between the sheets of a French renaissance hotel room with this cocktail made up of equal parts cognac, rum, and Cointreau with a hint of lemon juice.
Theories state the iconic cocktail was invented at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris, but others say it was first made for sex workers in French brothels in the 1920s.
Ingredients
- 30ml Brandy (Cognac)
- 30ml Light Rum
- 30ml Cointreau
- 15ml lemon juice
- Lemon or orange twist to garnish
How to make
The ingredients are shaken with ice and then strained into a chilled cocktail glass.
Boulevardier
Also known as “Negroni’s long-lost autumnal cousin,” Boulevardier is a mixed cocktail made up of a combination of Campari, sweet vermouth, and bourbon or rye whiskey.
This cocktail was the signature drink of Erskine Gwynne, who edited a monthly magazine in Paris, named The Boulevardier.
Ingredients
- 30ml Bourbon or Rye Whiskey
- 30ml Campari
- 30ml Sweet Vermouth
- 1 Orange zest coin for garnish (optional)
- 1 Bordeaux cherry for garnish (optional)
How to make
Mix the ingredients with ice, then strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Then the cocktail is often garnished with a twist of orange peel or a cherry.
Kir Royale
Simple yet elegant, this french cocktail consists of crème de cassis and Champagne. The vivid pink color of this cocktail looks impressive when served in a flute with raspberries which fizz as you drop them into the glass.
If the drink is made with raspberry liqueur instead of crème de cassis, it is then called Kir Impérial. Bubbly at the ready!
Ingredients
- 750ml Champagne
- 40ml Crème de Cassis (or Chambord)
- 2-3 raspberries for added garnish
How to make
Pour the crème de cassis into the bottom of a champagne flute and top with chilled champagne and garnish with the fresh or frozen blackberry.
Mimosa
Mimosas are adored by many over on french shores, being a bottomless brunch staple as well as delightfully refreshing summer’s drink. Mimosa is a classic breakfast cocktail that transforms a simple morning meal into a decadent event. The cocktail is made with freshly squeezed orange juice and Champagne or dry sparkling wine. You can also add Grand Marnier or bitters to elevate the flavors further.
Ingredients
- 750ml bottle of Moët & Chandon Imperial
- 750ml orange juice
- Orange slices for garnishing
How to make
Requiring only two ingredients, a mimosa is by far the most leisurely champagne cocktail to make. Simply fill half your glass with champagne before filling the rest with your orange juice. Want to go the extra mile? Garnish your fruity drink with an orange slice.
French Connection
The French Connection is a classic French drink that contains just two ingredients - equal parts cognac and amaretto. The cognac will add some smooth warmth to the drink, and the flavors pair nicely with a high-quality amaretto liqueur.
Ingredients
- 60ml Cognac
- 60ml Amaretto
- Ice cubes
How to make
The ingredients are poured into an old-fashioned glass filled with ice cubes. Then gently stir together, and the cocktail is ready to be served.