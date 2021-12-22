Are you watching ‘Emily in Paris’? These French cocktails will make you go ‘oh là là!’

Emily in Paris is back! The second season of Netflix’s comedy-drama show will hit our screens on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, and the world is excited to indulge one more time in the beloved series. In 2020, around 58 million households tuned in to get a slice of Emily’s adventurous new life in Paris, and now we are going to know what happens next.

If you are a fan of the show and plan to gather with a few vaccinated friends and family members or host a virtual screening, you most likely would like to drink something that matches the show. Therefore, the drink experts at The Bottle Club have come up with the next best thing to a visit to Paris with a list of some classic french cocktail recipes that will make you go “oh la la!”

Santé!

Between the sheets

©The Bottle Club



Between the sheets

Transform yourself between the sheets of a French renaissance hotel room with this cocktail made up of equal parts cognac, rum, and Cointreau with a hint of lemon juice.

Theories state the iconic cocktail was invented at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris, but others say it was first made for sex workers in French brothels in the 1920s.

Ingredients

30ml Brandy (Cognac)

30ml Light Rum

30ml Cointreau

15ml lemon juice

Lemon or orange twist to garnish

How to make

The ingredients are shaken with ice and then strained into a chilled cocktail glass.

Boulevardier

©The Bottle Club



Boulevardier

Also known as “Negroni’s long-lost autumnal cousin,” Boulevardier is a mixed cocktail made up of a combination of Campari, sweet vermouth, and bourbon or rye whiskey.

This cocktail was the signature drink of Erskine Gwynne, who edited a monthly magazine in Paris, named The Boulevardier.

Ingredients

30ml Bourbon or Rye Whiskey

30ml Campari

30ml Sweet Vermouth

1 Orange zest coin for garnish (optional)

1 Bordeaux cherry for garnish (optional)

How to make

Mix the ingredients with ice, then strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Then the cocktail is often garnished with a twist of orange peel or a cherry.

Kir Royale

©The Bottle Club



Kir Royale

Simple yet elegant, this french cocktail consists of crème de cassis and Champagne. The vivid pink color of this cocktail looks impressive when served in a flute with raspberries which fizz as you drop them into the glass.