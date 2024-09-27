What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — Sep 27

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream — Sep 27
Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This

Maria Loreto
Senior Writer
SEPTEMBER 27, 2024 5:21 PM EDT

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

His Three Daughters (Netflix)

His Three Daughters | Official Trailer | Netflix

Starring power trio Elizabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon, and Natasha Lyonne, the film follows three sisters who reunite to care for their dying father, exposing all sorts of family wounds. The three leads are likely to get some award recognition in the coming months, making this movie worth your time. 

Penelope (Netflix)

PENELOPE Series Trailer (2024)

"Penelope" is developed by Mark Duplass, one of the kings of indie filmmaking, and Mel Eslyn, following a young teen who runs away from home to immerse herself in nature. 

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Nobody Wants This | Official Trailer | Netflix

Starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, two of the most defining millennial icons, "Nobody Wants This" is a rom-com series that follows the romance between a rabbi and an agnostic podcaster as they navigate their dynamic despite the confusion of their closest friends and family.

Aaron Hernandez: American Sports Story (Hulu)

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez | Official Trailer | Josh Rivera, Ryan Murphy | FX

Aaron Hernandez is the first subject of the new Ryan Murphy-led anthology series "American Sports Story." If the show is like any of Murphy's oeuvre, it'll likely explore topics like American culture, the media, and race through the lens of one significant person. In this instance, the lens is Hernandez, an athlete who played for the New England Patriots and fell from glory after he was arrested and convicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd. 

Grotesquerie (Hulu)

Grotesquerie | Official Trailer | Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Travis Kelce

It's been a busy couple of weeks for Ryan Murphy, one of the busiest writers, directors, and producers making television. "Grotesquerie" is his new project, reuniting him with his horror roots and his love of the profane by trailing various crimes that have rocked a small community.

Paddington 2 (Prime Video)

PADDINGTON 2 - Full US Trailer

If you're looking to decompress and shed a tear or two, "Paddington 2" is streaming on Prime Video. 

Crimson Peak (Prime Video)

Crimson Peak - Official Theatrical Trailer [HD]

Lastly, one of Guillermo Del Toro's most unsung yet distinct films is now streaming on Prime Video. "Crimson Peak" is many things at once -- it's an example of the gothic, a romance, and a horror, with Del Toro firing on all cylinders with stunning visuals and an unforgettable cast. 

