Can Yaman's 'El Turco': All we know about the series

Every Can Yaman project sparks excitement from his fans. And while he's decided to take a bit of a step back from the spotlight, he continues to work hard, having various shows and films lined up for production. "El Turco" is his next release, a series that's been in development for the past couple of years and that might premiere sooner than most fans expected. Here's all we know about the show:

When is the series premiering?

© Ivan Romano Can Yaman in Italy

According to the website IMDB, "El Turco" will be released in February 2025, making it one of Yaman's first releases in the coming months. The premiere date applies to Turkey, so international viewers might have to wait a bit or get creative with their streaming sources in order to be the first to watch Yaman in action.

What is the series about?

"El Turco" is a historical series, presenting many opportunities for Yaman to show off his action skills. According to a series description, "El Turco" follows Balaban, played by Yaman, who is a soldier in the Janissary army the served as an Ottoman intelligence officer. After the army loses the battle of Vienna in 1683, he is taken prisoner, forcing him to escape and become a refugee, organizing an uprising that resulted in the creation of his alter ego: El Turco.

The series is based on a novel of the same name written by Orhan Yeniaras.

Who stars in the series?

The cast is led by Yaman, Greta Ferro, Will Kemp, Slavko Sobin, and more.

When will the series be available internationally?

© Mondadori Portfolio Can Yaman

Originally, Disney+ was in charge of distributing the project internationally. The media giant decided to back out of the project, with other streaming platforms considering its viability. It's unknown which platform will ultimately take over and acquire the streaming rights, but we'll likely know more in the coming months.