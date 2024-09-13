On Saturday, September 14, boxing fans are in for an electrifying showdown as Canelo Álvarez prepares to defend his three 168-pound titles against Edgar Berlanga at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Before the main event, the weigh-in ceremony will take place on Friday, adding to the hype and anticipation surrounding the highly anticipated matchup.

© Kaelin Mendez Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga face off during a press conference to promote their September 14th fight at The Beverly Hills Hotel â Crystal Ballroom on August 06, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kaelin Mendez/Getty Images)

Canelo vs Berlanga: Weigh-in Ceremony

The official weigh-in ceremony between Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez and Edgar Berlanga is a pivotal prelude to their match at the T-Mobile Arena. With Canelo putting his WBC, WBA, and WBO 168-pound titles on the line, the weigh-in holds significant importance as both fighters must successfully meet the weight requirement before stepping into the ring.

Date: Friday, September 13

Friday, September 13 Start time: 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. UK

You can watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga weigh-in live on DAZN and the DAZN YouTube boxing channel. Fans can also enjoy the ceremony through ESPN, Azteca Deportes' digital platforms, and the Disney+ app (with a premium account).

© Christian Petersen Canelo Alvarez fights Jaime Munguia during their undisputed super middleweight championship fight at T-Mobile Arena on May 04, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez retained his titles unanimously. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Canelo vs. Berlanga: When and where to watch their boxing match

Canelo Álvarez and Edgar Berlanga are set to fight on Mexican Independence Day weekend. The fight is scheduled for this Saturday, September 14, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The two are expected to enter the ring around 11 p.m. that evening.

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Fight time (approximate) : 11 p.m. ET

: 11 p.m. ET TV channel/streaming: PPV via DAZN

The undisputed champion is paying attention.

© FREDERIC J. BROWN Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez poses with his belts and crown after defeating Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin to retain his undisputed super-middleweight crown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 17, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

In a recent impressive win against Padraig McCrory, Berlanga has captured the attention of the undisputed champion. The upcoming fight, scheduled around Mexico's Independence Day, has heightened the anticipation due to the longstanding boxing rivalry between Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Berlanga's promoter, Eddie Hearn, emphasized the significance of this bout and expressed confidence in his fighter. Hearn remarked, "You never truly know if you're prepared to face someone like Canelo until you're in the ring with him." However, he also expressed his belief that Berlanga is up to the challenge despite Canelo's esteemed status in the sport.

The Mexican boxer has achieved multiple world championships across four weight classes, ranging from light middleweight to light heavyweight. He has secured unified titles in three of these weight classes and lineal titles in two. Notably, in 2021, Álvarez made history by becoming the first and only boxer to attain the undisputed champion title in the super middleweight category, a distinction he held until July 2024. Additionally, he has maintained the prestigious Ring magazine super middleweight title since 2020.

Camila Fernández will pay tribute to Mexico during the fight

One of Mexican music's most iconic female representatives, ‘La Fernández’ reaches a new milestone in her career. On September 14, she will play a crucial role in the fight between Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and American boxer Edgar Berlanga by being chosen to perform the Mexican National Anthem.

In addition to this honor, Camila Fernández will be the opening act for the show her father, Alejandro Fernández, will give at the MGM that same night. The next day, she will perform as the main act at the Independence Day celebration to be held at the Consulate in Sacramento, California.