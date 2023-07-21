Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez’s teenage daughter debuts as a model

The 15-year-old daughter of boxing champ Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, Emily Álvarez, is back in the limelight after her epic 15th birthday at the Catedral de Guadalajara and family ranch. But this time, she’s strutting her stuff with style!

Born from the relationship of Canelo and Karen Beltrán, Emily made her stunning debut in the fashion world. But this wasn’t just any runway; it was an homage to the 200th anniversary of Jalisco, the land of her proud heritage.

Her fabulous outfit, designed by Ragazza Fashion, paid homage to the greatness of the Mexican state and the majestic Goddess Minerva. The look also celebrated the maguey plant, the essence of Jalisco, and the magic behind Mexico’s beloved tequila.

With a dazzling gold hue and touches of deep black, Emily’s ensemble embodied the strength and wisdom of her land, blending cultural legacy with unmatched elegance.

Emily isn’t just a rising star in the fashion world; she’s also a champion in the saddle, mastering the art of horseback riding.

Horseback riding or modeling?

While the world marveled at Emily’s show-stopping dress, she confessed that modeling wasn’t always on her radar. But destiny knocked on her door when her mom received an invite for Emily to be the star model of a dress that promised to make headlines.

©Ragazza Fashion





“It just happened out of the blue,” she spilled to Ventaneando. “My mom said, ‘They want you to represent the 200th-anniversary dress of Jalisco.’ And it hit me like a one-two punch! My dad fought on Jalisco’s 200th anniversary, so I thought, ‘What better way to represent Jalisco than through fashion?’” Now that’s a knockout choice, Emily!

Emily isn’t just about glam and glitz; she’s also got her eyes on other trophies

Regarding her future, this girl’s got her head in the game and her heart on the horse track. She’s all about studying hard and conquering the equestrian world – her true passion.

“I see myself studying and horseback riding,” she revealed, clarifying her priorities. “I haven’t had the chance or the desire to explore anything else. Honestly, I’m thrilled with sports and school.”

Mom Karen chimed in with all the support in the world, no matter which path Emily chooses.