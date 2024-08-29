Tini Stoessel joins Chris Martin for a surprise Street street performance in Dublin

Argentine pop sensation Tini Stoessel recently added an unforgettable chapter to her impressive music career, performing alongside Coldplay’s Chris Martin and a roster of international stars on the streets of Dublin.

This spontaneous performance took place on Grafton Street, preluding Coldplay’s first city concert and featured an eclectic mix of artists, including Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna, and Tini herself. The event quickly became a sensation, drawing massive crowds who were eager to capture the moment on their smartphones.

© IG: @tinistoessel Tini Stoessel lived an unforgettable experience in Dublin.

During this vibrant street concert, the performers gave a sneak peek of Coldplay’s upcoming album by delivering a moving performance of “We Pray,” a song celebrating freedom and hope. Tini is featured in one version of the track set for release on September 6, with another version by Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter Elyanna dropping on September 20.

Chris Martin expressed his gratitude on social media for the magical moment in Dublin, thanking the fans and TikTok for helping make the surprise happen.

The next day, Tini took to Instagram to share her feelings about her first time in Dublin and the exhilaration of the previous day’s performance, declaring it a heartfelt memory she would forever cherish. She also posted photos from her visit, highlighting her fashion choices including her outfit for the street performance: a ripped white top, a short denim skirt, and a black belt. As the excitement builds, Tini is preparing for another performance with Martin, this time on the stage at Croke Park, where Coldplay will perform over four nights starting August 29.

© IG: @tinistoessel Tini Stoessel wore an revealing urban shirt with jeans for her show in Dublin.

Reflecting on the experience via Instagram, Tini shared her heartfelt emotions with her fans: "First time in Dublin. I want to share a little with you all these days ❤️. First, the emotion I feel for what we experienced yesterday, it was too unforgettable, I will keep it in my heart forever💖."

The 27-year-old from Argentina added, "We walk. We tried many costumes for these days and for the show tonight that we are going to sing 'We Pray' all together for the first time, WHAT AN EXCITEMENT😭😭😭. The last photo was taken by my dad, it gave me tenderness <333. I love you so much, I really never imagined experiencing something so incredible."