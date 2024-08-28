Manu Chao returns 17 years after his hit song "Me Gustas Tu" with a new single, "Tu Te Vas"

Manu Chao, known for his gift for blending genres and languages into infectious songs, is back 17 years after his hit song "Me Gustas Tu" with a fresh single, "Tu Te Vas," featuring Laeti, from his upcoming album Viva Tu, set for release on September 20, 2024. The new single is a soulful reflection on love and loss, sung in both French and Spanish, showcasing Chao's unique ability to connect deeply with listeners across cultures.
Chao first gained widespread recognition with his band Mano Negra in the late '80s and early '90s, before embarking on a successful solo career. His 2001 album Proxima Estación: Esperanza, featuring "Me Gustas Tu," became a global hit and solidified his reputation as a voice for the voiceless, blending reggae, ska, punk, and Latin influences.
Viva Tu continues this tradition, offering a vibrant mix of genres and collaborations, including the track "Heaven's Bad Day" with Willie Nelson. Other songs like "Vecinos En El Mar," "River Why," and the title track "Viva Tu" showcase Chao's commitment to capturing the essence of humanity in his music.
The full tracklist includes:
- Vecinos En El Mar
- La Couleur du Temps
- River Why
- Viva Tu
- Heaven's Bad Day feat. Willie Nelson
- Tu Te Vas feat. Laeti
- Coração No Mar
- Cuatro Calles
- La Colilla
- São Paulo Motoboy
- Tom et Lola
- Lonely Night
- Tantas Tierra
Viva Tu will be available in CD, vinyl, and digital formats. With this release, Manu Chao reaffirms his place as a master of emotional storytelling, showing that even after 17 years, his voice remains as powerful and necessary as ever. Mark your calendars—this is one album you won’t want to miss.