Becky G announces the second leg of her U.S tour: Which cities will she visit this time?

Becky G is welcoming fans back to her casa as she announces she is going back on tour! The singer started her first headlining tour in 2023, but it wasn't enough, so she has decided to turn it up a notch with the "Casa Gomez: Otro Capítulo Tour."

Becky's second U.S. tour will start at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL, on October 11 and end at the Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on November 17.

© Getty Images Becky G performs during the Mi Casa, Tu Casa Tour at the United Palace Theater on September 15, 2023 in New York City.

The star took to social media to share the exciting news. “Mi Gente, I introduce to you… CASA GOMEZ: OTRO CAPÍTULO Tour 🩷✨😭 I'm so excited to share this with you guys… Presale starts tomorrow at 3 pm local on beckyg.world and on sale starts this Friday at 10am local," Becky wrote online. "I can't wait to sing and laugh and dance and cry with you guys again muuuuuy pronto 🥹💃🏽 It was so hard to keep this a secret."

Which cities will be Becky G visiting this time?

The "Casa Gomez: Otro Capítulo Tour" will continue her homage to Mexican culture. The event will mostly feature songs from her 2023 música Mexicana album ESQUINAS. Find below if Becky G will be visiting your city.

© Baja Beach Fest / @okaynicolita BECKY G

October 11 - Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL

October 12 - The Rave / Eagles Club in Milwaukee, WI

October 13 - Everwise Amphitheater in Indianapolis, IN

October 18 - Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA

October 19- Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC

October 20 - Mershon Auditorium in Columbus, OH

October 24 - Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX

October 25- La Hacienda in Midland, TX

October 27 - Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, AZ

October 31 - Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX

November 1- 713 Music Hall in Houston, TX

November 2 - Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, TX

November 16 - Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA

November 17 - Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego, CA

Becky G's most recent performance was at the sixth annual Baja Beach Festival in Rosarito, Mexico. The star-studded lineup had some of the biggest names in Latin music and reggaeton.