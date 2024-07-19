Issa Lopez celebrates 'True Detective's 19 Emmy nominations; 'This is one of the best mornings of my life'

Issa Lopez couldn't be happier. The director and writer of "True Detective: Night Country" is celebrating the fact that her TV show is one of the most acclaimed of the year, earning 19 Emmy nominations.

Lopez shared the news on her Instagram, showing some of the nominations that were achieved by her team, which include Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Directing, and some acting nods for her cast, which includes Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, and John Hawkes. Reis' nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress marks the first time an Indigenous woman has been nominated at the Emmys. She shares the honor alongside Lily Gladstone, who was nominated for the series "Under the Bridge."

"19 Emmy Noms...My heart is singing," she wrote in the post's caption. "So many of my best friends got a nod.We made it out of love-- and to see that love coming back feels great."

Lopez revealed how she would be celebrating her and her team's achievements. “A dear friend of mine came today at 8 a.m. with a bottle of champagne, and it’s still waiting in the fridge. We’re going to crack it open the moment that I’m done with calls,” she said to Deadline. “I’m a happy person. I’ve had a beautiful life. This is one of the best mornings in my life.”

© Hector Vivas Jodie Foster, Issa Lopez and Kali Reis

Lopez's excitement for the new season of 'True Detective'

She revealed that the recognition and the love from the academy had her excited to get back to work on the next season of "True Detective." “I am so stoked for the new season,” she said, claiming that the following season will be “even better" than her first.

Lopez shared her excitement over helping Jodie Foster achieve her first Emmy nomination. “When I was on set with her, I thought immediately, the first week, this woman should get an Emmy nomination," she said. “Seeing it come to fruition, it’s huge. I believe that Jodie is the most extraordinary actor of her generation.”