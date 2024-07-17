Fans of the beloved telenovela "Yo soy Betty, la Fea" have reason to rejoice as Prime Video is set to premiere a new series, "Betty la Fea," on July 19, 2024. This highly anticipated show will be available exclusively in more than 240 countries and territories, bringing the iconic character of Beatriz Pinzón Solano, better known as Betty, back to the screen.

According to Amazon's platform, the series features the original on-screen duo Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello, reprising their roles. This new chapter is set 20 years after the conclusion of the original series and explores Betty's life as she navigates the complexities of family and business.

© Hernan Puentes Betty La Fea 2: When and where to watch the highly anticipated sequel

What to Expect from the New Series

"Betty la Fea" picks up with an empowered Betty who remains married to Armando Mendoza, now the leader of their company. The series delves into Betty's efforts to rebuild her relationship with her teenage daughter, Mila, while grappling with a crisis at her family company. Amid these challenges, Betty reflects on her past choices and questions whether the path she chose two decades ago truly led to her happiness.

Francisco Morales, who leads Prime Video's content strategy and acquisitions team for Latin America, expressed his enthusiasm for the project: "I am Betty. The ugly one had a healthy energy, with a huge impact that this character generated in conventional beauty codes, which explains why it became a global franchise that all women could relate to. We are more than excited to collaborate with our partners at Estudios RCN to bring the evolution of this universally appealing and inspiring story to Prime Video customers worldwide."

Creative Team and Production

The development and scripting of this dramatic comedy were spearheaded by Marta Betoldi (Ciega a Citas, Las Estrellas), Juan Carlos Pérez (Garzón), and César Betancur (Las Hermanitas Calle, La Selección), with contributions from Valeria Gómez (Manes) and Luis Carlos Ávila (La Reina del Flow). Directed by Mauricio Cruz Fortunato (Manes, Café con Aroma de Mujer, 2020), the series is executive produced by Juan Pablo Posada and Yalile Giordanelli (Ana de Nadie, Hasta que la plata nos separe, 2022). Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello also serve as associate producers, with production supervision by Andrés Posada and Ana María Londoño.

Legacy of "Ugly Betty"

The original "Yo soy Betty, la Fea" holds a Guinness World Record as the most successful telenovela in history. It has been broadcast in around 180 countries, dubbed into 15 languages, and adapted in up to 28 territories, including India, South Africa, and the United States.

Where to watch "Betty La Fea"

Prime members in the United States and beyond can enjoy "Betty la Fea" on July 19, 2024, and join Beatriz Pinzón Solano on her new journey.