‘Betty La Fea’ is back: Watch the characters make their Paris Fashion Week debut ahead of the new season

25 years after the success of the original ‘Betty La Fea,’ fans of the iconic soap opera, which inspired multiple adaptations including America Ferrera’s ‘Ugly Betty,’ are sharing their excitement with the upcoming new season of the show. Streaming on Prime Video, viewers will get to see the original Colombian actors reprise their roles for the continuation of the series.

Promoting the show, three of the fan-favorite characters; Hugo Lombardi, Patricia Fernández, and Marcela Valencia, have reunited at Paris Fashion Week, for an event that showcased the new collection by Colombian designer Andrés Otárola.

Inspired by the Colombian municipality of Ráquira, the collection was presented at the historic Shangri-La Paris hotel, where the three actors walked the runway while in character.

Before the exclusive event, HOLA! had the opportunity to talk with Lorna Cepeda, who plays Patricia, and Natalia Ramírez, who plays Marcela. The pair walked the runway together, alongside Hugo Lombardi, played by Julián Arango. This has been “the largest promotional event that has been done for a production in Latin America,” Prime Video producers revealed.

Watch the exclusive interview

Taking place during Paris Fashion Week, which ends on March 5th, the two actresses revealed that they are thrilled to show viewers the new storyline, promising that “the essence of the characters” is still the same that captivated the hearts of many in the 90s and early 00s.

Details about the new season are still under wraps, however, viewers can expect to know more about Betty and Armando’s marriage, and their relationship with their daughter, as well as the future of Ecomoda, and the continuation of the dynamic between the characters at the fashion house.

