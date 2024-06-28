Some Latino performances that deserve consideration for Emmy awards in 2024

As we approach the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, the excitement and anticipation surrounding potential nominees have reached a fever pitch. This year, a notable highlight is the remarkable number of Latino actors vying for consideration.
As informed by Variety, out of 1,957 actors submitted across all Emmy performer categories, at least 110 Latino actors are in contention, showcasing a significant step forward in representation. Despite a historical underrepresentation in major acting awards, this year's Latino nominees span various genres and platforms, highlighting the diversity and talent within the community.
Historical Context of Latino Representation
Latinos have been historically underrepresented in the entertainment industry in front of and behind the camera. In the combined 249 years of the Oscars, Emmys, and Tonys, Latino actors have only won 25 awards (five Oscars, ten Emmys, and ten Tonys). This disparity is stark, especially considering the significant and growing Latino population in the United States. The underrepresentation has spurred calls for change and greater inclusivity within the industry
Standout Latino Performances in 2024
This year's Emmy acting ballots feature Latino actors across various genres, including comedy, drama, and guest roles. Some standout candidates include:
As the Emmy nominations are announced on July 17, all eyes will be on these talented actors. The Creative Arts and Governors Gala ceremonies will take place on September 7-8, leading up to the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, which will air on ABC. This year promises to be a landmark moment for Latino representation in television, celebrating Latino actors' rich and diverse contributions to the industry.