Some Latino performances that deserve consideration for Emmy awards in 2024

As we approach the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, the excitement and anticipation surrounding potential nominees have reached a fever pitch. This year, a notable highlight is the remarkable number of Latino actors vying for consideration.

As informed by Variety, out of 1,957 actors submitted across all Emmy performer categories, at least 110 Latino actors are in contention, showcasing a significant step forward in representation. Despite a historical underrepresentation in major acting awards, this year's Latino nominees span various genres and platforms, highlighting the diversity and talent within the community.

© Getty Images Photo of an Emmy Trophy, in Los Angeles, California, September 16, 2021.

Historical Context of Latino Representation

Latinos have been historically underrepresented in the entertainment industry in front of and behind the camera. In the combined 249 years of the Oscars, Emmys, and Tonys, Latino actors have only won 25 awards (five Oscars, ten Emmys, and ten Tonys). This disparity is stark, especially considering the significant and growing Latino population in the United States. The underrepresentation has spurred calls for change and greater inclusivity within the industry

Standout Latino Performances in 2024

This year's Emmy acting ballots feature Latino actors across various genres, including comedy, drama, and guest roles. Some standout candidates include:

© GettyImages Bad Bunny The global music sensation made a memorable guest appearance on "Saturday Night Live," showcasing his comedic talents and wide-ranging appeal.



© Getty Images Eugenio Derbez Known for his role in Apple TV+'s "Acapulco," Derbez continues to charm audiences with his portrayal, earning him a spot among the top candidates.



© GettyImages George Lopez A legendary figure in comedy, Lopez's performance in NBC's "Lopez vs. Lopez" has garnered attention, cementing his place as a contender in the comedy categories.



© GettyImages John Leguizamo Already an Emmy winner, Leguizamo's role in "The Green Veil" has made him a hopeful for the Lead Drama Actor category. His passionate plea for greater diversity, highlighted by his full-page advertisement in the New York Times, underscores the ongoing need for change in the industry.



© GettyImages Eiza González Her performance in Netflix's "3 Body Problem" has captivated audiences, positioning her as a strong candidate in the drama categories.



© GettyImages Jenna Ortega Ortega's role in Paramount+'s "Finestkind" has showcased her versatility, placing her among the top contenders in the drama categories.



Gina Rodriguez Known for her role in ABC's "Not Dead Yet," Rodriguez's performance continues to impress, positioning her as a strong candidate.



© GettyImages Known for her role in Paramount+'s "Special Ops: Lioness," Saldaña's performance has captivated audiences, positioning her as a strong candidate in the drama categories.



As the Emmy nominations are announced on July 17, all eyes will be on these talented actors. The Creative Arts and Governors Gala ceremonies will take place on September 7-8, leading up to the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, which will air on ABC. This year promises to be a landmark moment for Latino representation in television, celebrating Latino actors' rich and diverse contributions to the industry.