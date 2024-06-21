Dominican national treasure and Celtics star Al Horford wins his first NBA championship

Al Horford has become the first Dominican to win an NBA title. He secured his first title in his 186th playoff game, more than any player before winning his first NBA championship. Horford's performance in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals saw the Boston Celtics defeat the Dallas Mavericks 106-88, making him the fourth-oldest player to win a title. He expressed his pride in making Dominican history and thanked God for putting him in this position, his family, and the people of his beloved country since his family and fans have been instrumental in his success.

“I feel proud to represent all the Dominicans, no just over there, but in the world because I know they’re in different places in Europe and here in the United States... at my age is the bigger testimony for me. To be able to compete and play at this high level, I just feel very blessed." Al Horford

© Adam Glanzman

Horford's family and Dominican Republic fans celebrated the moment with their daughters, who jumped onto his arms while carrying miniature Dominican Republic flags. He expressed his pride in making Dominican history and the support he received from his family and the people of the Dominican Republic. Horford's father Tito, a former NBA player, was present during the championship celebration. He said that it had been a long journey but he is proud to be part of the team. He hoped that this victory would inspire a younger generation to dream and believe they can achieve similar success.

© Maddie Meyer

“What great pride for our country! Congratulations on your incredible achievement.” The President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, said on X.

For Dominicans, Celtics star Al Horford is a national treasure after his NBA championship victory. The success continues as Horford confirms he's returning next season: "Year 18 is going to happen. Yes, I am coming back."