‘Bridget Jones’ movie returns with Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant

The new film is based on the novel ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’

By Maria Loreto -New York

Bridget Jones is back for a new romantic adventure. Based on the novel “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,” written by Helen Fielding, the movie will be the fourth in the beloved franchise, and will reunite original cast members Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant.

Bridget Jones : The Edge of Reason Berlin Photocall©GettyImages
The stars of ‘Bridget Jones’ at the film’s premiere

The “Bridget Jones” franchise has been incredibly succesful, beginning with the film “Bridget Jones’ Diary,” released in 2001. The original film starred Zellweger, Grant and Colin Firth, with the three returning for the sequel, “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.” The third film was released in 2016, titled “Bridget Jones’ Baby,” and starring Firth, Zellweger and Patrick Dempsey.

The new film is set four years after the events of the previous one, and follows Jones with some new love interests. Spoilers ahead! The story picks up after the death of Mark Darcy, the character played by Firth. It seems like Jones is single again and develops a romance with a younger man, who appears to be played by rising newcomer Leo Woodall.

'Bridget Jones'S Diary' London Premiere©GettyImages
Colin Firth, Zellweger, and Grant

More details ‘Bridget Jones’ movie

The cast will be rounded out by Emma Thompson, returning to play the role of Dr. Rawlings, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. It will be directed by Michael Morris, with Fielding serving as one of the producers.

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” will be released in theaters next Valentine’s Day.

