The most joyful films of the past 25 years: Mamma Mia! takes the first place

There’s no doubt Mamma Mia! has been a total success among different generations, becoming one of the most beloved romantic comedies. Now the iconic 2008 musical has been voted as the “most joyful” film of the past 25 years.

The star-studded cast includes Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, and Stellan Skarsgard, and follows the story of Sophie Sheridan, played by Seyfried, a young bride-to-be who is trying to discover who her father is.

©Universal Pictures





A new poll has placed the film on top, with 39 per cent of participants ranking Mamma Mia! as their comfort movie. The fan-favorite movie includes some of ABBA’s greatest hits, making this one of the reasons for its incredible success.

Taking second place is the 2003 film ‘Love Actually’ with 38 per cent, followed by the 2017 musical ‘The Greatest Showman’ and the 2001 romantic comedy Bridget Jones’s Diary, starring Renée Zellweger,with 29 per cent.

©20th Century Fox





‘Billy Elliot’ also made it to the top five, followed by ‘Paddington 2,’ ‘Shrek,’ ‘Up!,’ ‘School of Rock’, and’ Elf.’ The poll showed that these comfort movies helped viewers escape from the stress and anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.