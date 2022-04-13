Renée Zellweger is ready to bring back Bridget Jones in a new film

The queen of rom-coms is making a comeback! Renée Zellweger says she is ready to play one of her most iconic roles, possibly starring in another Bridget Jones movie.

The actress recently talked about the fan-favorite character, during a recent interview about her new show ‘The Truth About Pam’ confessing that she wants to bring her back, as she finds Bridget very “endearing” and “fun.”

“I mean, it’s fun, you know, she’s so much fun. I love being in her shoes. I mean, it makes me giggle, you know, every day on set the choices that we get to make about just how awkward we can make her circumstances. It’s just so much fun. And I find her so endearing, you know, he self-deprecating sort of determination,” Renée shared.

She also says that Bridget is definitely one of her favorite characters and explained that there is a chance for a new film, as there is another book that has yet to be taken to the big screen.

“I love her. And I think it’s really rare to get to follow a character through different stages in her life. And in a way that we find her relatable, because she parallels our own life experiences at that time,” she said, “I mean, Helen did write another book, so there’s that, you know. We’ll see.“