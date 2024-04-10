Exciting news comes today with Apple TV+’s announcement that Eva Longoria’s, “Land of Women,” will premiere globally on June 26. Longoria is not only serving as executive producer on the series but is starring in it. Here’s everything you need to know.

“Land of Women,” is inspired by Sandra Barneda’s bestselling novel “La tierra de las mujeres” and also stars Victoria Bazúa and Carmen Maura. “It’s this multi-generational show about these three women who really don’t know each other, even though it’s grandma, mother and daughter, it’s like they’re strangers to each other and this adventure leads them back to each other,” Longoria told The Hollywood Reporter.

Longoria plays Gala, a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial wrongdoing, and she is forced to escape the city with her aging mother (Maura) and her rebellious teenage daughter (Bazúa).

To evade the criminals Gala’s husband owes debts, the trio seeks refuge in a picturesque wine town in northern Spain, the same place Gala’s mother fled half a century ago, swearing never to return. Although they hoped to start fresh and conceal their identities, gossip travels fast within the close-knit community, exposing their family secrets and putting them in jeopardy.

Meet the rest of the cast: