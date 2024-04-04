Lopez vs Lopez: Everything we know about the new season

This week, George Lopez and his daughter, Mayan Lopez, are back with a second season of their hit series. The sitcom, aptly named “Lopez Vs Lopez,” is coming back with a new season, following the fictional versions of George and Mayan, a father and daughter duo that have just begun to mend their relationship.

Before it premiered on April 2nd, HOLA! had the opportunity to visit the “Lopez Vs Lopez” set, going behind the scenes of the NBC series.

Here is a sneak preview of our behind the scene exclusive and stay tuned for exclusive interviews and content in the coming days.

For now, here’s all we know about the season two:

What is “Lopez Vs Lopez” about?

©Courtesy of NBC



Lopez vs Lopez

Season one of the series kicks off with George’s company going bankrupt, forcing him to move to his daughter’s house. Tensions are high, especially since George and Mayan have just begun to mend their relationship after spending years without talking to each other.

Season two, light spoilers ahead, will follow the conclusion of the first season, when Mayan calls out her father for his drinking and problematic behavior.

The series’ cast

©Courtesy of NBC





The series stars George and Mayan Lopez, Matt Shively, Brice Gonzalez, Selenis Levya, and Al Madrigal.

When and where can I watch it?

Season 2 of “Lopez Vs Lopez” premiered April 2nd, on NBC. New episodes air on Tuesdays, at 8pm. You can watch new episodes on a weekly basis on platforms like Peacock, and Fubo. You can also catch up with the first season on Netflix.