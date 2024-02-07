Emerging Latino and Hispanic filmmakers shine in ‘Spotlight Dorado’ top three finalist short films

In a bid to celebrate Latino talent in the film industry, the latest edition of Spotlight Dorado has unveiled its top three short film finalists. Their mission is to bring attention to the underrepresented stories and voices within the Latino and Hispanic community.

This comes at a much needed time, as according to a USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative study, less than 5% of major movie directors were Hispanic/Latino, and only five were women. The research which was backed by McDonald’s Spotlight Dorado, also highlighted the lack of diversity on screen, where only 4.4% of lead roles featured Hispanic/Latino actors.

This is why we’re thrilled to announce that starting today, we can support three projects from talented filmmakers who secured the top three spots in this short film contest. These include Marissa Díaz’s adventure-filled Mexican standoff, “Fancy Florez’s Summer Staycation,” Kryzz Gautier’s virtual reality romance, “Chimera,” and Pablo Riesgo’s satire sci-fi, “Cuando Volvimos A La Tierra.”

©Courtesy



Latino filmmakers: Marissa Díaz, Pablo Riesgo, and Kryzz Gautier.

Until February 11, you can support them by watching the short films and voting for your favorite one on SpotlightDorado.com. As viewers, we play a crucial role in helping this talent be recognized and to hear their unique narratives. Scroll below to learn more about these films, and watch and vote!

“Fancy Florez’s Summer Staycation” by Marissa Díaz

For ten-year-old Fancy Florez, it’s all in the name. She wants the finer things in life and puts in the work to manifest the greatest summer staycation ever, even if it means standing up to her archenemy. This slice of life comedy is a peek into all the ups and downs that come with girlhood.

“Chimera” by Kryzz Gautier

Exploring obsession and how technology enables us, Chimera tells the story of Kian Zarrido, a talented virtual reality developer who leads a double life after recreating her ex-girlfriend in VR yet continuing her relationship with her fiancée in real life.

“Cuando Volvimos A La Tierra” by Pablo Riesgo

A reimagining of the legend of the astronaut and Native American, CVALT is set to take viewers on a mission to Mars through the eyes of Marcel, an ultra-rich man with lofty dreams who encounters two unexpected guests that desire a better life.

Spotlight Dorado

Initiatives like this play a crucial role in financing projects that provide emerging talent with the visibility they need to kickstart their careers.

After being chosen as the top three finalists last summer, McDonald’s granted the skilled filmmakers a collective budget of $225,000 for the production of their short films. Additionally, each filmmaker received individualized guidance from prominent figures in the industry, such as Grammy-winning artist and Golden Globe and Emmy nominated actor Anthony Ramos, actress Danay Garcia, comedian, writer, actor, and producer Al Madrigal, director Carlos López Estrada, and writer-director Nancy Mejía.

The grand prize winner of Spotlight Dorado will be announced in March, promising not only recognition, but also paving the way for a brighter future for Latino storytellers in the film industry.

Related Video: 2024 Oscar Nominations Loading the player...