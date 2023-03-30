The 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals©GettyImages
Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans, and more to return to ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Universe

The actors will be involved in the anime adaptation of the series.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” is returning in a new form. The beloved film, which was an adaptation of a series of graphic novels, is coming back in an anime, with Edgar Wright surprising fans by announcing that the entire original cast will be appearing in the project.

“Scott Pilgrim” follows the titular character, a slacker and musician who falls in love with a girl named Ramona Flowers. Before he can go on a date with her, Scott must first defeat her seven evil exes. The series will air on Netflix and will star Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ramona Flowers), Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells), Chris Evans (Lucas Lee), Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim), Brie Larson (Envy Adams), Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers), and more. It will be produced by Wright, who directed and co-wrote the original film, and by Bryan Lee O’Malley, who created the graphic novels. It will be co-written and produced by O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski.

“We’re getting the band back together!” said O’Malley and Grabinski. “A stellar cast, perfectly assembled by Edgar Wright. And, with Science SARU leading the phenomenal animation, we couldn’t ask for a better team for this adventure. We can’t wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It’s going to be a wild ride.”

Plaza’s role was brief but memorable, playing Julie Powers, an ex-girlfriend of one of the members of the band who discouraged Scott from pursuing Ramona at every turn.

While Plaza is known for her dramatic and comedic live-action performances, she has plenty of experience doing voice work, making her addition to the Scott Pilgrim animated series incredibly fitting.

