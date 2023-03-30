Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans, and more to return to ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Universe

“Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” is returning in a new form. The beloved film, which was an adaptation of a series of graphic novels, is coming back in an anime, with Edgar Wright surprising fans by announcing that the entire original cast will be appearing in the project.

After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of ‘Scott Pilgrim’, I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and… you are going to lose your minds. pic.twitter.com/LyB7EIlcUD — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 30, 2023

“Scott Pilgrim” follows the titular character, a slacker and musician who falls in love with a girl named Ramona Flowers. Before he can go on a date with her, Scott must first defeat her seven evil exes. The series will air on Netflix and will star Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ramona Flowers), Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells), Chris Evans (Lucas Lee), Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim), Brie Larson (Envy Adams), Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers), and more. It will be produced by Wright, who directed and co-wrote the original film, and by Bryan Lee O’Malley, who created the graphic novels. It will be co-written and produced by O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski.

“We’re getting the band back together!” said O’Malley and Grabinski. “A stellar cast, perfectly assembled by Edgar Wright. And, with Science SARU leading the phenomenal animation, we couldn’t ask for a better team for this adventure. We can’t wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It’s going to be a wild ride.”

Announcing Scott Pilgrim, an anime series voiced by the cast of the 2010 film!



It comes from executive producers Edgar Wright, Bryan Lee O’Malley, and BenDavid Grabinski and is animated by Science Saru. pic.twitter.com/8iyZuaj6eL — Netflix (@netflix) March 30, 2023

Plaza’s role was brief but memorable, playing Julie Powers, an ex-girlfriend of one of the members of the band who discouraged Scott from pursuing Ramona at every turn.

While Plaza is known for her dramatic and comedic live-action performances, she has plenty of experience doing voice work, making her addition to the Scott Pilgrim animated series incredibly fitting.