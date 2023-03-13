Alejandro Sanz and Danny Ocean collaborate on new song

Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz is set to release a surprise new song titled “Correcaminos” on March 24th, featuring Venezuelan artist Danny Ocean. Fans can get a quick preview of the track on TikTok anouncement that the singers posted.

“Correcaminos” is an unexpected blend of pop, urban, and southern sounds, reflecting the natural connection between both artists. Co-written by Sanz and Ocean, the song celebrates music with catchy beats and uplifting lyrics that showcase the best of Spanish and Latin pop without limits or inhibitions.

The new song was produced by Alizz, who has worked with other notable artists like Rosalía, C.tangana, and Amaia, “Correcaminos” is part of an EP comprising three songs to be released on the same day.

Sanz and Ocean are thrilled to collaborate on this project. Sanz described it as “pure pleasure” and one of his favorite musical adventures, while Ocean expressed gratitude and honor at working with his favorite artist.

“Alejandro Sanz is my favorite artist, imagine being able to collaborate with your favorite artist on a song that you co-wrote with him. It’s magic. I don’t know how to describe it honestly. Beyond all the musical and artistic environment, the fact of being able to personally share with Alejandro is an honor and a blessing.”

The song’s release will also come with a stunning audiovisual production shot in the desert landscapes of Mexico. Sanz and Ocean teased the location on social media weeks ago, sparking rumors of a possible collaboration. The two musicians took to TikTok to give their fans an exclusive preview of what’s in store.

This collaboration promises to be a must-listen for fans of Sanz and Ocean alike, and the EP will make a splash in the world of Latin pop music.

Alejandro Sanz is currently on a world tour called “Sanz en Vivo”, and it’s already selling out and causing a commotion. With over 40 dates confirmed, he’s already sold out 15 shows in Mexico, and he’s not stopping there. He will continue performing in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Argentina, and Uruguay in April and May, and then he’s bringing his incredible show back home to Spain in June, July, and August.