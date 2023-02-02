Meet the Marco Antonio Solís imitator covering Bad Bunny songs with recognizable classic melodies

Who would have thought you could layer Bad Bunny lyrics with Marco Antonio Solis’s most recognizable classic melodies? Although his voice sounds very similar to Solis, YouTube singer Narco Antonio Ruiz is making headlines for his ingenious cover of “Me Porto Bonito.”

Dubbed “Bad Buki,” Ruiz caught Solis’ attention, who said he is flattered that younger generations are enjoying his music even if they are over 20 years old. During an interview with “Despierta América,” the Mexican singer reacted with humor after listening to the track and even assured he would love to record a song with Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny announced in 2022 that he would take 2023 to rest and enjoy life. Still, he is one of the three top-billed artists at Coachella this year. This marks the first time a Latino headlines the beloved California show and caps off an incredible run for Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” era.

As per Solis, he just announced his 2023 tour. The iconic Mexican balladeer will make stops in 40 North America and Spain cities. “Every year, we go on tour. It’s the best way to connect with the audience,” the five-time Latin Grammy winner and six-time Grammy nominee told Variety. “We’re happy, excited, and ready to have fun and see the public enjoy themselves and have a memorable time.”