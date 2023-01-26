William Levy proudly shares the first look at his upcoming show ‘Montecristo’

William Levy is ready for you to meet Alejandro Montecristo. The actor is taking the lead in the upcoming dramatic thriller Montecristo based on the literary classic by Alexandre Dumas, “The Count of Monte Cristo.”

On Tuesday, the Cuban star shared the trailer on his Instagram with the caption, “Excited to present the first look of my new MONTECRISTO series.”

Written by Lidia Fraga, and Jacobo Díaz, the six-part series will be available on ViX+ this year and tells the story of Alejandro, an enigmatic figure who bursts into the public eye and raises concerns amongst the world’s elite because of the origin of his fortune and his past are unknown.

Alejandro is the founder and CEO of a new technology company that has gained the attention, envy, and interest of many, including Fernando Alvarez Mondego, played by Roberto Enríquez. Fernando is a businessman connected to the Spanish aristocracy who wants to acquire the Montecristo startup, per a press release.

The series also features performances by Juan Fernández, Esmeralda Pimentel, Silvia Abasca, Itziar Atienza, Guiomar Puerta, and Franky Martin.

It was directed by Alberto Ruiz-Rojo, director of The Vineyard, and was executive produced by David Martínez, Ángela Agudo, David Cotarelo, and Sergio Pizzolante. Levy and his producing partner Jeff Goldberg also serve as executive producers.