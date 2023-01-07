New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Lola Indigo, Luis Fonsi, Shania Twain, El Santo Golpe, and more

It’s the first Friday of the new year and artists did not waste time dropping new music. Check out a roundup of the first releases of 2023, from a variety of genres.
1. Lola Indigo, Luiz Fonsi - Corazones Rotos
Lola Indigo and Luis Fonsi join forces for the fun dance track “Corazones Rotos.” It’s sure to be a certified club banger and will have you ready to move your feet. The dramatic music video gained 244k in one day.
2. Popcaan - We Caa Done Ft Drake
Dance hall star Popcaan collaborates with Drake for “We Caa Done.” The reggae song comes with a music video shot in Turks & Caicos. “‘We Caa Done’ is all about persevering,” Popcaan said in a statement, per Billboard. “We don’t think about limits. We’re living the life we’ve dreamed of, and despite what the haters and naysayers have to say, we will only be greater.”
3. El Santo Golpe - Viene el Agua
Inland Empire-based El Santo Golpe releases “Viene el Agua.” The band told us the new song “celebrates nature with joy and dance. This a reminder that we need to take good care of our water, which brings life to our communities and our planet. We celebrate the rain and the life it brings with this beautiful song, which will make you dance until the sun comes out!”
4. Yahirtza y su Esencia - Cambiaste
Yahirtza y su Esencia ended 2022 with a stack of nominations. They are starting the new year with a fresh release “Cambiaste.” The fresh sound by the siblings comes with a music video shot in Mexico.
5. Shania Twain - Giddy Up!
The iconic Shania Twain blesses fans with “Giddy Up!” It comes with a short film-style music video that started trending on YouTube for music.
6. Alejandro Fernández - Inexperto En Olvidarte
Alejandro Fernández releases the single “Inexperto En Olvidarte.” The music video shot in Mexico tells the story of a relationship that comes to an abrupt end.
7. Daisy Veacock - the things that you tell her
Up and coming singer Daisy Veacock releases the smooth and beautiful “the things that you tell her.” It has dreamy Lily Allen vibes and is all about finding out someone is cheating.
8. Frankie Rose -Anything
Frankie Rose, an original member of Crystal Stilts, is dropping her first solo album in six years in March. Ahead of this release, she released “Anything” which takes you on dreamy indie vibes.
9.Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - Rumble
Skrillex and Fredag again.. & Flowdan start the year hot, dropping “Rumble.” The song will have you ready to buy tickets to a music festival.
10. Anti-Flag - The Hazardous
Anti-Flag celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and they are going harder than before. The rock band drops “The Hazardous,” which will have your head banging and thinking about society.