New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Lola Indigo, Luis Fonsi, Shania Twain, El Santo Golpe, and more

It’s the first Friday of the new year and artists did not waste time dropping new music. Check out a roundup of the first releases of 2023, from a variety of genres.

1. Lola Indigo, Luiz Fonsi - Corazones Rotos

Lola Indigo and Luis Fonsi join forces for the fun dance track “Corazones Rotos.” It’s sure to be a certified club banger and will have you ready to move your feet. The dramatic music video gained 244k in one day.

2. Popcaan - We Caa Done Ft Drake

Dance hall star Popcaan collaborates with Drake for “We Caa Done.” The reggae song comes with a music video shot in Turks & Caicos. “‘We Caa Done’ is all about persevering,” Popcaan said in a statement, per Billboard. “We don’t think about limits. We’re living the life we’ve dreamed of, and despite what the haters and naysayers have to say, we will only be greater.”

3. El Santo Golpe - Viene el Agua

Inland Empire-based El Santo Golpe releases “Viene el Agua.” The band told us the new song “celebrates nature with joy and dance. This a reminder that we need to take good care of our water, which brings life to our communities and our planet. We celebrate the rain and the life it brings with this beautiful song, which will make you dance until the sun comes out!”



4. Yahirtza y su Esencia - Cambiaste

Yahirtza y su Esencia ended 2022 with a stack of nominations. They are starting the new year with a fresh release “Cambiaste.” The fresh sound by the siblings comes with a music video shot in Mexico.