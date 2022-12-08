Sebastian Yatra teams up with Rita Wilson for new Tom Hanks movie

Rita Wilson, a musician and actress, recruited the help of Sebastian Yatra for her new single. The song is called “Till You’re Home” and will be featured in Tom Hank’s new film, “A Man Called Otto.”

Yatra shared the news on his Instagram, where he expressed how honored he was to collaborate with Wilson on this song. “Beyond honored to sing “Til You’re Home” alongside my friend @ritawilson as the main soundtrack for @amancalledotto a heartwarming film starring the one and only Tom Hanks,” he wrote. “In select theaters this Christmas and out everywhere on January 13th 🎬😍🙏🏻 you can check out the full video for this song on youtube today at 12pm eastern time”

The song was written by Wilson and David Hodges.” When Rita and I started to collaborate for it, each word and melody of ‘Til You’re Home’ seemed to be waiting for us like little steps on a path to what the story needed. I’m so excited to finally share one of my favorite songs I’ve ever been a part of writing,” said Hodges in a statement.

“The story behind the film is heartwarming and moving and I was inspired to convey that emotion in this song. Overall, this project has been very inspiring and I’m proud to be a part of it,” said Yatra. This marks his second time working for a film project, following his interpretation of “Dos Oruguitas,” from the film “Encanto.” Yatra performed the song at last year’s Academy Awards, where it was nominated for best song of the year.

“A Man Called Otto” follows Otto (Hanks), a grumpy widower who plans to end his life, only to meet Marisol (Mariana Treviño), a woman who challenges him and prompts a change in his life.