On Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, Macy’s kicked off its 96th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City’s Herald Square. The parade included 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 12 marching bands, and millions of spectators who came out to enjoy this iconic and traditional holiday staple.

This year, Lea Michele and the cast of ‘Funny Girl’ opened the event with an amazing performance of ‘Don’t Rain On My Parade.’Mariah Carey, the ‘Queen of Christmas’ also joined the celebration by performing her holiday hit, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You.’ Plus, many celebrities joined the holiday fun, the Estefans, Paula Abdul, Mario Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Hyland, Adam DeVine, and more.

Scroll down for the best photos from the 96th annual Macys‘ Thanksgiving Day Parade.