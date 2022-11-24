How to Dog-Proof Your Christmas Tree (Tips)

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year! Unfortunately, it can also be a dangerous time of year for our beloved dogs. For these lovely pets, it could be a bit stressful and confusing to see a huge tree standing in the living room.

New objects, colors, smells, and perhaps the place where your dog loves to play or hang, is occupied by this new intruder. So what do we do to make our dogs feel confortable with having a Christmas tree in the house? Well, let’s dog-proof your Christmas tree so everybody can enjoy the celebration!

Watch the video above to get some good tips!