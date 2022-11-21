Maluma walks off a live interview when asked about his decision to perform in Qatar

Maluma had minimal patience during an interview with Israel’s KAN News after he was asked why he decided to perform in Qatar despite the country’s human rights record.

The Colombian singer, who is one of the artists singing the 2022 World Cup theme song, walked out when reporter Moav Vardi suggested he wasn’t thinking about the oppressed.

Maluma performs during the celebration party ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park on November 19, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

“Don’t you have a problem with human rights violations in this country?” the reporter asked, to which Maluma replied, “Yeah, but it’s something I can’t resolve. I just came here to enjoy life, enjoy soccer and the party of soccer,” he told the broadcaster.

“It’s not something that I actually have to be involved with. I’m here enjoying my music and the beautiful life, playing soccer too,” he said.

Vardi asks if he understands that some people won’t be happy with his response and that his presence aids the Qatari regime in whitewashing the situation. “Do I have to answer that question?” Maluma said, looking away. “You’re rude,” he added as he stood up and walked out of the interview.

The Colombian wasn’t part of the opening events of the 2022 World Cup

The “Hawái” singer explained that it would be at a fan festival. “We are going to sing the official song at the Fan Festival event at the @fifaworldcup #TukohTaka..!! See you soon Qatar 🇶🇦 LONG LIVE THE FOOTBALL PARTY! ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽,” he said excitedly.

Nicky Minaj and Lebanese star Myriam Fares also joined the festival on November 19 at Al Bidda Park in Doha. “The preparations are in progress to perform the biggest concert in the Arab region for the opening of the FIFA Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park on Saturday November 19. Be ready to witness this huge event! 🔥🏆❤️“ wrote Myriam Fares in a post which tagged the Colombian singer.