Confirmed! Maluma will add a Latin touch to Qatar 2022

The countdown to the 2022 World Cup has begun! Fans are beginning to arrive in Qatar to enjoy the matches and all the shows surrounding the most important sporting event every four years. And to the surprise of all Latinos, Maluma just announced that he will be singing the anthem, Tukoh Taka, at the party before the grand opening ceremony this Saturday.

©@maluma



Maluma is heading to Qatar

“Colombia is going to the World Cup 🇨🇴🇨🇴🇨🇴🇨🇴🇨🇴🇨🇴🇨🇴🇨🇴🇨🇴🇨🇴 …!!!”, he wrote excited on social media. The photos shows him wearing the colors of the Colombian flag, and boarding the plane that will take him to the location of the 2022 World Cup.

While Colombia’s team did not quality for the matches, the singer will take this opportunity to represent his country.

Will Maluma be at the grand opening?

Contrary to what many would think, the Colombian will not be part of the opening events of the 2022 World Cup. The “Hawái” singer explained that it would be at a fan festival. “We are going to sing the official song at the Fan Festival event at the @fifaworldcup #TukohTaka..!! See you soon Qatar 🇶🇦 LONG LIVE THE FOOTBALL PARTY! ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️“, he added excitedly.

Maluma is not the only musical talent who will sing at this party for the fans, Nicky Minaj and Lebanese star, Myriam Fares, will also join the festival this November 19 at Al Bidda Park in Doha. “The preparations are in progress to perform the biggest concert in the Arab region for the opening of the FIFA Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park on Saturday November 19. Be ready to witness this huge event! 🔥🏆❤️“ wrote Myriam Fares in a post which tagged the Colombian singer.